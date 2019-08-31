Looking to upend their second consecutive Class 6A foe, the Brownwood Lady Lions again played to a tie-breaking fifth set but, unlike Abilene High on Tuesday, San Angelo Central emerged with the victory Friday afternoon at Warren Gym.

The Lady Lions were dealt a 25-17, 23-25, 19-25, 25-21,15-6 setback to slip to 10-8 in their first season under head coach Allison Smith

Olivia Fowler tallied 16 kills to pace Brownwood's offense followed by 13 from Katelyn Windham, five from Aleyia Cotton, three from Jaylen Savage, two each from Tessa Goodwin and Hadley Monroe and one from Caitlyn Moody.

Monroe also finished with 24 assists, Kylie Wooten chipped in 14 and Savage, Windham and Ashlyn Storm were credited with one apiece.

Fowler served five aces, Savage notched four and Moody, Wooten and Windham added one each.

Defensively, Moody's 22 digs led the team trailed by 20 from Fowler, 18 from Becca Church, 13 from Monroe, seven from Wooten, four from Windham, three each from Cotton and Savage, two by Goodwin and one from Storm.

At the net, Savage recorded 7.5 blocks, Goodwin finished with 1.5 and Cotton and Storm tallied one apiece.

Brownwood will be back in action at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Abilene Cooper, then host Abilene Wylie at 5 p.m. as part of the homecoming night events.