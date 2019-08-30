Trinidad Sanders is back.

That’s good news for Bowie — and bad news for future opponents.

Sanders, a senior who missed most of 2018 following a knee injury in week 3, rushed for three touchdowns and threw for 252 yards and three more scores to lead the Bulldogs to a 42-21 win over Pflugerville Thursday at Burger Activity Center.

“It was amazing,” Sanders said. “I’ve been waiting for this for so long and it just felt great to get back on the field.”

Sanders threw first-quarter touchdown passes to Jason Gaines (29 yards) and Jayden York (44 yards) before scoring on runs of 1 and 2 yards in the second to help give Bowie a commanding 28-7 halftime lead.

He crossed the goal line from the 5 to open the third, then connected with Gaines — who finished with 106 yards receiving — again later in the frame, this time from 33 yards out, to put the Bulldogs ahead 42-14.

“All the credit goes to the linemen,” Sanders said. “Whether it was run-blocking or pass-blocking, they put us in good positions on offense.”

York hauled in four passes for 136 yards and also made a big impact on defense with two sacks and being a constant presence in the Panther backfield.

“Everyone was working as a unit defense,” York said. “The defensive line was getting penetration, the linebackers were communicating and the (defensive backs) were flying to the ball and making plays.”

Pflugerville (0-1) got on the board late in the first on Patrick Porter’s 26-yard sprint, but struggled on offense most of the opening half thanks to York and company.

Jaylon Reeves’ 4-yard run in the middle of the third and 25-yard pass to Devon Manor late in the fourth accounted for the Panthers’ other two scores.

But the night belonged to Sanders, York and the Bulldogs (1-0), who head to San Antonio Madison next week before starting District 25-6A play.

“It’s a great way to start the season and a great way to get everyone’s confidence up going into week 2,” York said.

Added Sanders: “I can’t wait for the rest of the season.”