Ben Gamel homered and singled twice, scoring five runs and driving home a couple as the San Antonio Missions topped the Round Rock Express 14-8 on Wednesday at Dell Diamond.

Tyler Austin homered and singled with four RBIs and three runs for San Antonio. Travis Shaw also hit a home run for the Missions on the way to driving home three runs.

The win pulled the Missions to within two games of Round Rock in the American South division of the Pacific Coast League.

San Antonio started the scoring in the first inning when Austin hit a two-run home run.

Trailing 10-2, the Express cut into the deficit with six runs in the seventh inning, including two-run home runs by Kyle Tucker and Nick Tanielu.

Bubba Derby (7-7) got the win in relief while Round Rock starter Ryan Hartman (6-7) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Express, Tanielu homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two. Jack Mayfield hit his 26th home run of the season for Round Rock.

The teams close out the series Thursday before Round Rock ends the season with a four-game series at Omaha.