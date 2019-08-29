Stephenville resident and Tarleton State University graduate David Foster earned a silver medal in the Novice Men’s Masters Division at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation World Championships Aug. 21 in Las Vegas.

Foster defeated his first two opponents, then lost in the gold medal match. Foster trains in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at Alliance Jiu-Jitsu of Stephenville under Marc Gaxiola, and trains and teaches martial arts at TNT School of Self Defense of Stephenville under Rick Davis.

Foster is also a softball and golf coach at Howard Payne University in Brownwood.