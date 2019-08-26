Tarleton men's basketball head coach Chris Reisman has announced the signing of nine players for the 2019-20 season.

Of the nine players signed by Reisman and his coaching staff, five are transfers and four are out of high school. Three of the transfers come from Division I programs. The Texans brought in seven guards and two forwards in this year's recruiting class.

"I'm ecstatic about this year's recruiting class," said second-year head coach Chris Reisman. "Coaches Mac, Cantrell and Sheffield did a remarkable job and I'm so grateful for all the time they have spent pouring into this program. We needed to increase our overall talent and toughness, add playmakers, shooting and we think we have accomplished that.

"We look for several of these guys to come in and make immediate impacts. With a good core group of players returning we have a chance to improve as a basketball team if everyone comes in ready to work and buy in. This is an exciting time for Texan Nation and we cannot wait to get started and represent this great university and community."

New to the Texans this season will be transfers Zach Naylor, Devin Bethely, Daniel Melvin, Ramion Burt Jr., and Josh Williams. Rounding out the recruiting class are freshman recruits Isaiah Range, Javontae Hopkins, Braydon Redd, and Jason Makayabo.