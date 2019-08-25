The Round Rock Express swept New Orleans in a doubleheader Saturday at Dell Diamond while Kyle Tucker made history as he became the fifth player in Pacific Coast League history to record at least 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a season.

Taylor Jones hit a two-run single in the first inning of the second game to lead Round Rock to a 5-4 win after Rogelio Armenteros tossed a six-hit complete game to top New Orleans 7-1 in the first game.

The single by Jones scored Jack Mayfield and Tucker to give the Express a 2-1 lead.

The Express later added a run in the fifth and two in the sixth. In the fifth, Alex De Goti hit an RBI double, while Lorenzo Quintana hit a two-run home run in the sixth.

New Orleans saw its comeback attempt come up short after Cesar Puello hit a two-run single and Rosell Herrera hit an RBI single in the seventh inning to cut the Round Rock lead to 5-4.

Round Rock right-hander Carson LaRue (1-4) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jordan Milbrath (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up three runs and six hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Eddy Alvarez singled three times for the Baby Cakes.

In the first game, Nick Tanielu hit a two-run home run and scored two runs to help the Express win the makeup game. The game was postponed on July 21 and Round Rock served as the visiting team.

Tucker made his historic steal in the sixth inning. He drew a walk and stole second before scoring on a bases-loaded double by Garrett Stubbs. Following the doubleheader, Tucker had 32 home runs and led the PCL with 30 stolen bases.

Armenteros (6-6) allowed one run while striking out six and walking one to get the win.

Round Rock started the scoring with a big second inning, when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run home run by Tanielu and a solo home run by Chas McCormick.

Following the big inning, the Baby Cakes cut into the deficit in the third inning when Billy Fleming hit a solo home run.

Cody Poteet (2-3) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and four hits while walking one in the Pacific Coast League game.