Tarleton's men and women cross country teams were both picked to finish third in the Lone Star Conference preseason poll.

The league's preseason poll reflects the opinions of LSC head coaches and sports information directors, plus various media representatives from throughout the region.

The Texan women's cross country team received 583 votes - including three first-place votes - in the preseason poll. DBU is picked to win the LSC title with 667 votes and 34 of the 41 top votes.

The women's team returns three runners from last year's team that finished second in the LSC championship meet, including all-conference runner Imani Williams, who finished fifth at the meet.

The Texan men's cross country team was also picked third with 522 votes. West Texas A&M was the top pick on the men's side, taking home 32 of the 38 first-place votes.

The Texans return four runners that competed in the LSC championship meet where they placed second overall. Three of the four returners received all-conference honors, Quenten Lasseter, Nicholas Mosqueda, and Michael Simcho.