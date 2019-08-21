PFLUGERVILLE - Hours after entering the top 20 of the Class 6A state volleyball poll Aug. 20, Cedar Ridge showed why it has impressed so many the first three weeks of the season.

The Raiders (18-3) swept Weiss 25-18, 25-16, 25-12 behind great serving, an efficient offense and an impactful defense at Weiss High School to continue a torrid start that will likely have them blow by the 20-win mark before the calendar turns to September.

“The biggest thing (to the hot start) is we have good team chemistry and work really well together,” said senior Lauren Prendeville, who earned all-tournament honors as Cedar Ridge won the previous weekend. “We don’t focus on feeding the ball to one person. Our front row, overall, has great hitters. We make good connections with the setters and the defense is good at talking and getting things set.”

Prendeville and Taylor Hamm both had six aces as the Raiders served 18 aces overall, while Alexis Ford had seven kills to lead the team’s hitting. Jessica Stock and Jada Taylor both knocked down five shots, with Prendeville, Elena Bilhartz and Ava Pinter also knocking down multiple shots.

“We have a lot of talent and a lot of height,” Stock said. “We’ve been working on having a quicker tempo on offense, and that can give us an advantage. Our blocking was effective tonight and Saturday.”

Cedar Ridge, ranked No. 2 in the Statesman’s Class 6A area poll, played better as the match went along. The Raiders ended the first game on a 12-6 run and closed out the second with a 14-4 spurt before dominating the third.

“Overall, the girls have just bought into what our goals are,” Cedar Ridge coach Macie Trotter said. “They love to play together and play for each other. We just have so many girls who can take care of the ball. I’m very fortunate to coach all these girls. It’s so much fun to work with them.”

Makaila Walker had five kills to lead the Wolves (5-6).

While Trotter enjoys all the success the team is having, she said she is more focused on how the team is improving than where polls have her squad.

“I don’t really pay attention to all that,” Trotter said. “I know the girls enjoy the recognition because they’ve put in so much hard work. I’m happy for the girls, but every night I tell our team, 'I just want to be 1-0.'”