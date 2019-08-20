Stephenville’s first intersquad football scrimmage of the season at Glen Rose was a draw in offensive touchdowns scored, but head coach Sterling Doty sounded pleased with what the team got out of it.

Both SHS and Glen Rose scored three TDs during the scrimmage. Quarterback Kade Renfro threw to Kason Philips for two of the scores for the Yellow Jackets. Eduardo Campus ran for Stephenville’s other TD.

“I loved the fact that we got after it, and we learned a lot about ourselves,” Doty said, noting that the scrimmage revealed areas the Yellow Jackets need to get better at entering their final preseason scrimmage, Friday at home versus Granbury. “The only way to do that is to get out against somebody else and go to work.

“We were proud of the way the majority of our guys were able to work through going both ways.”

That was no easy feat, considering the extreme heat. The varsity scrimmage began at 6:30 p.m., when it was still over 100 degrees. At the end, one temperature reading said it was 99.

This Friday’s scrimmage will be at the newly renovated Memorial Stadium in Stephenville. The junior varsity scrimmage is set for 5 p.m., followed by the varsity.

Stephenville’s regular-season opener is set for Aug. 30 at home against Argyle (7 p.m.).

Here are six things to know about Granbury High School Pirates football:

1. Granbury, led by head coach Chad Zschiesche, is a Class 5A Division I football team that has struggled in recent years.

2. The Pirates were 2-8 last season, and 1-7 in District 3-5A Division I.

3. There are eight offensive and six defensive starters returning.

4. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine’s preseason rankings had the Pirates picked to finish seventh among the nine teams in their district.

5. This will be the first intersquad scrimmage of the year for Granbury, which staged an intrasquad scrimmage last Saturday.

6. Among the top offensive players expected back for GHS: QB Kyler Gibson and RB Zachariah Watson.