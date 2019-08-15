Volleyball season is less than a month away, which means it's time to make Wisdom Gym rowdy.

For the first time ever, Tarleton Volleyball is hosting a Midnight Block Party in the Wisdom Volleyball Gym on Sunday, Aug. 18, to represent the official start of the season. Doors will open at 11:15 p.m.

The Tarleton spirit groups - Cheer, Foul Play, Plowboys and Purple Poo - will be in attendance to make it a game-day atmosphere. The spirt groups will also be throwing out free t-shirts throughout the evening. There will also be authentic Nike appear team gear and other prizes given away throughout the evening.

Fans that attend are encouraged to download the Tarleton Sports App and check in to the Fan Rewards Program to receive 100 points for being at the Midnight Block Party.

The new-look Texans will be introduced to the fans and then play a season-opening set at midnight to give you the first look at the reigning NCAA Division II South Central regional champions.

"I'm excited about the Midnight Block Party and getting to start the new season in front of the best fans in the conference," said five-time coach of the year, head coach Mary Schindler. "I hope the students and fans bring the same enthusiasm and passion to the gym as they did for every match last season to help us begin a new year."