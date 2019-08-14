It may have taken a while for the Amarillo Sod Poodles to complete Game 1 of their four-game series against the Midland RockHounds, but it was well worth it.

The Sod Poodles, after having play postponed in the sixth inning Monday against Midland, resumed the contest Tuesday and earned a 3-2 victory in 11 innings before following up with a tense 5-4 triumph in Game 2 over the RockHounds. Despite what was sure to be a grueling day for the Soddies on Tuesday, manager Phillip Wellman said the team’s approach was the same as it always has been.

“The message has been the same since Day 1,” Wellman said. “Take care of today, and don’t worry about yesterday and don’t worry about tomorrow. Go play – as cliché as that sounds – but when the first game is over with, go play the second one.”

Edward Olivares tallied a walk-off RBI bloop single to right field, scoring Ivan Castillo for a one-run win in the bottom of the 11th in Game 1 of the set.

Taylor Kohlwey was clutch for Amarillo in both contests. The 6-foot, 3-inch lefthanded hitter from Holmen, Wis. tallied a bases-loaded, two-run single to tie Game 1 up at 2-2 Monday before the skies opened up at Hodgetown and rain began to fall.

In Game 2 on Tuesday, Kohlwey was 1 for 3 with two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base. Kohlwey’s approach at the plate is all about not trying to be a hero, but take the pitches that are thrown to him and take advantage of their location.

“That’s all I try to do,” Kohlwey said. “Just take it where it’s pitched and put the ball in play, especially with two outs. Just shorten up and go with the pitch.”

Peter Van Gansen was 2 for 3 in Game 2 for the Sod Poodles with two RBIs. Despite having to technically play 1 1/2 games Tuesday, Van Gansen’s approach at the plate did not change.

“You trust what you’ve been doing all year,” Van Gansen said. “It’s August now, so you just go up to the plate and not try to think too much. And it just felt great to help put the team in a winning situation.”

Nineteen-year old Luis Patino started his first game at the Double-A level for Amarillo in Game 2. The right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings and struck out seven Midland hitters while allowing four runs – one earned – on six hits and four walks.

“I felt good; it was a good game for me,” Patino said. “I faced a lot of different hitters (I’ve never faced before), but you are always competing every day on the mound. I felt really good for my first game here.”

Patino featured a fastball that topped out at 96 MPH, as well as an effective changeup and slider. Soddies pitching coach Jimmie Jones was impressed with what he saw from the young hurler.

“I liked his aggressiveness,” Jones said. “His fastball was great, and he threw some good breaking balls. One thing he’s going to have to improve on is his consistency.

“With his stuff … there were some things he was able to do with his fastball that I was pleasantly surprised about. With his (secondary pitches), he’s eventually going to get to the point where he can simply do the things he wants to do.

“His off-speed stuff was good. He showed some good changeups and a good slider.”

After the RockHounds plated three runs in the top of the fifth in Game 2 to snag a 4-3 advantage, the Soddies replied with two runs in the bottom of the sixth on a Kohwley RBI double – his 10th two-bagger of the season – and Van Gansen’s RBI single to center for a one-run lead they kept for good.

Dauris Valdez (2-0) earned the win for Amarillo in Game 1, throwing a perfect 11th inning while striking out one and walking one. Kyle Lloyd started the game by throwing six innings and allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk with four strikeouts before play was suspended Monday.

In Game 2, Carlos Belen earned his first win of the season on the hill for the Soddies. Belen threw 2 1/3 innings of relief and allowed two hits and a walk. Evan Miller closed the contest out with two scoreless innings for his fifth save of the season while striking out three RockHounds.

Amarillo will resume its series with Midland tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Hodgetown.