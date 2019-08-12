The Stephenville Honeybees won five of their six matches over the weekend to earn second place in the 32-team Wimberley Tex-Fest Volleyball Tournament.

In winning their pool on Friday, the Honeybees posted three wins — 25-4, 25-14 over St. Mary’s Hall; 25-16, 25-14 over Hardin; and 25-15, 25-23 over Melissa.

That sent SHS into the gold bracket for Saturday’s action.

The Honeybees defeated Johnson City 25-16, 25-6 in their first Saturday match to reach the tournament semifinals. They advanced to Saturday afternoon’s championship match with a 25-15, 25-16 victory over Peaster.

In the final the Honeybees fell to a Class 6A school — Laredo United — in three sets after taking the first game.

United prevailed to win the championship, 21-25, 25-20, 25-21.

The Honeybees (5-2) had opened the season with a loss to Class 5A Burleson last week. They are scheduled to play Tuesday, Aug. 13 at home against Krum. From Aug. 15-17 they will be competing in the Granbury High School tournament.