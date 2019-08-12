It's time to be rewarded for being a Tarleton Texan fan!

All Tarleton Texan fans are invited to join the new Tarleton Sports Fan Rewards program through the Tarleton Sports Mobile App to earn points redeemable for prizes such as a merchandise, apparel, experiences and ticket opportunities.

Fan Rewards is a program built into the Tarleton Sports app (via SIDEARM Sports) that uses location-based services to allow the user to "check-in" to any home athletic event and earn Purple Points. Users can redeem those points for great prizes right from their mobile device. Users can earn even more points by completing trivia contests and fan challenges during home games and athletic events. The Fan Stream in the app works like social media where you can post a picture at the event and earn points for 'likes' in the stream. The Fan Stream will also be displayed on the video board at Tarleton Football and Basketball games for fans to share photos.

Purple Points can be accumulated by attending each event with home games earning a minimum 100 points per event. There will also be select games with Max Point opportunities to earn 500 points when checking into those events. Max Point games will be listed on the schedule of each sport at TarletonSports.com.

The prizes for the 2019-20 season include Nike authentic team apparel, Nike Tarleton Football jersey, Bluetooth speaker, autographed mini helmets and more. There will also be experiences to redeem such as Football pre-game sideline passes, lunch with a Tarleton head coach, courtside seats to a basketball game, and an expenses-paid Tarleton Football Ultimate Road Trip Experience. To redeem points, visit the rewards store on the mobile app. Fans can pick up their prize from the Rudder Way Ticket Office Monday-Friday from 1:30 - 4 p.m.

For all fans that download the app, they can receive 100 points for creating their account. Just type in the code FIRST REWARDS to redeem points today.