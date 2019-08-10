ALBANY — The Bangs Lady Dragons bounced back from two losses Thursday at the Albany volleyball tournament with two victories Saturday to even their overall record at 2-2 following the first week of the regular season.

Bangs was toppled by Abilene Christian and Jim Ned Thursday, both in three sets, while the Lady Dragons answered with two-set sweeps of Ranger and Coleman Saturday.

Lady Dragons first-year head coach Cheyenne Lovelady praised the hitting of Kyra Smith and the passing of Skylar Hutchins in Saturday's outings.

Bangs (2-2) will be back in action next weekend as it takes part in the Hamilton tournament.