WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 13

7th Grade Parent/Athlete Meeting: 5:30 p.m. (Cafeteria)

8th Grade Parent/Athlete Meeting: 7 p.m. (Cafeteria)

EQUIPMENT HANDOUT:

7th Grade - 6:30-7:30 p.m.

8th Grade-7:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Boys will meet in the small gym, girls in the large gym after the parent meeting.

Times are approximate pending participation and meeting length.

All paper work is due by for all SISD students:

7th grade: Cream colored medical history/physical form (both sides completed), shot records and any health packets due to the nurse for allergies, medications, etc. Registered online with SISD which includes Rank One.

8th grade: If new to the district-copy of physical from previous school or cream-colored medical history/physical form, shot records and any health packets due to the nurse for allergies, medications, etc. Registered on-line with SISD which includes Rank One. A physical is not required for SISD students entering 8th grade unless athlete sustained a major injury during 7th grade.

7th & 8th grade athletes will receive one shirt and a pair of shorts. Additional shirts and shorts may be purchased.

If you are unable to pick your equipment up on Tuesday, additional dates will be emailed to you on when you can pick them up. You may also have someone pick it up for you if you are unable to attend.

REMINDER: All athletes must be registered and have all paperwork turned in before Wednesday, Aug. 21, to be able to participate. Don’t wait to get your physical after school starts! The first volleyball practice will be on Wednesday, Aug. 21. The first 8th grade football practice will be Wednesday, Aug. 21, and 7th grade on Thursday, Aug. 22.