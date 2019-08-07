The Texan women's golf team will hold its annual fundraiser golf tournament on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Lakeside Golf Course in Eastland.

The tee time for the four-person scramble is set for a 9 a.m. shotgun start with entries due by Aug. 20. The entry fee is $100 per person and players can sign up as a team or as individuals and be placed on a team. Hole sponsorships are also available for $100.

There will be a hamburger lunch served following the completion of the 18-hole tournament.

The scramble is a fundraiser for the Tarleton women's golf team to help with scholarships, equipment and travel.

To sign up for the tournament, contact head coach Isabel Jimenezat 254-968-9986 or at ijimenez@tarleton.edu.