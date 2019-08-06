The 2019 high school volleyball season got underway Tuesday night in Stephenville as the Class 4A Honeybees lost a straight-sets decision to Class 5A Burleson High School.

The Lady Elks posted a 25-21, 25-14, 27-25 win over the Honeybees.

SHS, which had two scrimmages last Saturday, is scheduled to play Friday and Saturday in a tournament at Wimberley High School.

The game was played in the Henderson Junior High School gym because of an air-conditioning problem in Gandy Gym at Stephenville High School.