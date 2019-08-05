The Tarleton Athletics Texan Club will kickoff the 2019-20 athletic year with the first Texan Club Luncheon of the season on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at City Hall at City Limits.

The event is set to begin at noon and lunch will be provided as well as door prizes at the end of the luncheon. Tarleton head football coach Todd Whitten and head volleyball coach Mary Schindler will speak at the annual event, previewing their upcoming seasons.

Whitten will begin his 10th season as the head coach of Tarleton. After the winningest season and the first outright LSC title in program history, Whitten enters the 2019 campaign as the school's all-time senior college wins leader with 68 victories in his career. He trails only W.J. Wisdom, who won 71 games over three stints as head coach from 1920-35. In her 15th season, Schindler is coming off the first NCAA Regional Championship in program history - including the third Lone Star Conference regular season championship in the last four seasons - and is the all-time winningest coach in Texan Volleyball history with 295 victories.

For over 35 years, the Texan Club strives to continue Tarleton's athletic success by providing financial support for the university's athletic programs. The club is open to family, friends, alumni and others who recognize the importance of collegiate athletics.

The luncheon is open to the public and tickets are $10.

To RSVP, contact Rosa Warren at 254-968-9178 by Friday.