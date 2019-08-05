How can a team follow up something as exciting as midnight madness?

Perhaps an insane win streak?

Stephenville High School’s volleyball fans and head coach Shay Douglas are about to find out how they will fare to start the 2019 season in the wake of last Thursday’s 12:01 a.m. season-opening first practice.

Douglas promoted that to her players as “midnight madness,” taking a cue from a select few colleges and schools that open with such a flair to generate excitement. The rest of the teams around the state waited for a more ordinary time, later Thursday, to have their first official team preseason practice as dictated by the University Interscholastic League.

“It was good. It was a lot of fun,” Douglas said of the midnight practice, which continued until 2:30 a.m. “We’re ready to rock and roll.”

The Honeybees had a pair of wins Saturday in scrimmages, taking on Fort Worth Paschal and Abilene Cooper, at home in Stephenville High School’s Gandy Gym.

Douglas said she saw the Honeybees make improvements as the day progressed during the two scrimmages.

“We ran a couple of different rotations, and I saw some good things in both,” Douglas said, noting that her Honeybees looked “explosive” on offense. “I thought we had a couple of hiccups on things we haven’t had a chance to cover, but I was pretty pleased.

“I liked our energy. We definitely have room to improve but we started out on a good note.”

Douglas said the exact scores were not kept for the scrimmages, but the Honeybees swept both Paschal and Cooper, three sets to none. The Paschal match scores were closer.

“Cooper had a very athletic team,” Douglas noted. “I felt like we did a good job of staying in control. Paschal was more powerful. They have very good offensive players.”

The Honeybees are scheduled to open the regular season Tuesday, Aug. 6, in Stephenville's Henderson High School gym against Burleson High School. The varsity match is set for 6:30, following the junior varsity’s 5:30 p.m. contest.

This Friday and Saturday the Honeybees will be playing in a tournament in Wimberly. Their starting times Friday for pool play games will be 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. The other schools in the pool are St. Mary’s, a private school from San Antonio, Class 3A Hardin and Class 4A Melissa. Bracket play will commence on Saturday.