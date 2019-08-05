D2Sports has ranked Tarleton Football No. 4 to open the 2019 season in its inaugural Preseason Top 25 poll.

The Texans are one of three LSC teams in the preseason top 25 poll, with Texas A&M-Commerce coming in at No. 5 and Midwestern State at No. 18. The poll was created with votes from Division II athletic directors, head football coaches and sports information directors. D2Sports is an unofficial ranking. The NCAA and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) official preseason poll will be released at a later date.

In 2018, the Texans went undefeated in the regular season, going 10-0 to capture the program's first outright Lone Star Conference championship. The Texans advanced three rounds in the NCAA Division II playoffs to the Super Region 4 Championship game, ending the season 12-1 and established a program record for wins in a season.

The Texans will open the season at Stephen F. Austin on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. The home opener at the newly renovated Memorial Stadium will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. For more information on Tarleton Football, visit TarletonSports.com.

2019 D2Sports Preseason Top 25

1. Valdosta State

2. Ferris State

3. Minnesota State

4. Tarleton State

5. Texas A&M-Commerce

6. Notre Dame (OH)

7. Ouachita Baptist

8. Grand Valley State

9. Northwest Missouri State

10. Lenoir Rhyne

11. Colorado Mines

12. Colorado State-Pueblo

13. Fort Hays State

14. Harding

15. Hillsdale

16. Indianapolis

17. LIU Post

18. Midwestern State

19. Minnesota-Duluth

20. Slippery Rock

21. West Alabama

22. West Chester

23. West Florida

24. West Georgia

25. Wingate