A new era of Brownwood Lady Lions volleyball begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with the first two matches of the 2019 campaign at Warren Gym against Clyde and Breckenridge.

Allison Smith takes over as the third head coach in as many seasons for the Lady Lions, who are also looking to replace graduated senior Torrey Miller — a West Texas A&M volleyball signee.

Smith, a standout in both volleyball and softball at Burnet High School and Howard Payne, held her first practice Thursday with the start of the regular season less than a week later.

“I've got to get my teams set and I have to get the rotation and plays that I want run to match the girls,” Smith said in regard to her most pressing goals between now and Tuesday. “I'm going to be focusing not only on the varsity team but the JV and the freshmen as well, and getting everybody on the same page. I need to teach everybody the style of defense that I want and the offensive style that I want.”

The Lady Lions are coming off a 12-20 campaign that included a 2-6 record against District 7-4A competition, and a sixth consecutive trip to the playoffs.

Key returnees include second-team all-district selections Lindsey Larose, a junior, and sophomores Olivia Fowler and Gracie Boswell, along with all-district honorable mention recipients Caitlyn Moody, Katelyn Windham, Aleyia Cotton, Becca Church and Hadley Monroe. Varsity newcomers to keep an eye on are Ashlyn Storm and Jaylen Savage.

“Olivia Fowler, especially as a sophomore, she's just so in control and plays very maturely,” Smith said. “Her volleyball IQ is great. Ashlyn Storm has been very impressive as has Jaylen Savage. It's hard to limit it down, I want to name all the girls honestly because there's been a lot of impressive things that I've seen.”

Though Smith has only conducted a few practices with the Lady Lions, she listed their greatest strength as coachability. “They're all eyes on me every time I'm speaking,” Smith said. “As soon as I'm finished talking and tell them to complete a drill or goal they're doing exactly what I said.”

Regarding areas Smith hopes to see improvement, she said, “Obviously you can always say you can improve on communication. There can never be enough communication and a want to be on the court, that's what I'm looking for in my players. I want them to be the cheering, going crazy every play type of team. I think that's what I'm going to get out of them. So far they're doing exactly what I need for them to do.”

During the pre-district slate, Smith is hopeful the Lady Lions are able to absorb as much of the new system as possible during practices and not be forced to learn by fire as much during games.

“The main thing I want to see out of them is they're doing what I'm teaching them in practice and putting that in the game,” Smith said. “The last thing as I coach that I want to do is sit there and try and correct them during matches. I want them to already know what I expect. That way, during matches I can be on their side 100 percent, not correcting them or giving them something new to work on.

“My goal personally is to get all that into our practices before our matches. I know there will be some instances where I'll have to correct them, but for the most part I think we should be good. In those early matches, the most important thing I'm going to be focusing on is defense and the ability to back bounce.”

Looking ahead to district — which begins Sept. 27 at Glen Rose — the Lady Lions are looking to improve on last year's fourth-place finish in 7-4A action behind Glen Rose, Stephenville and Godley. Brownwood picked up its two league victories over Mineral Wells.

“I feel like we'll be very competitive in the district,” Smith said. “I'm still learning the girls, I'm still learning the district as well and there's a lot more research I want to do, but I think we should be competing with the top of the district.”

As for the key to the Lady Lions' success this season, Smith emphatically pointed to the defensive side of the ball.

“If our defense is there, I don't care how great an offense is, if your defense is as good and stable as I want ours to be we can breakdown any offense,” Smith said. “They'll get frustrated that they're not putting the ball down like they normally do and start making errors on their side, and that's when we'll have the opportunity to cram the ball on them.”

•••

Brownwood Lady Lions volleyball schedule

A6 Clyde/Breckenridge 5:30/7 p.m.

A9-10 at Abilene Bev Ball Classic TBA

A13 Dublin 6 p.m.

A16-17 at San Angelo Nita Vannoy Tournament TBA

A20 at Coleman 6:30 p.m.

A27 at Abilene High 6 p.m.

A30 San Angelo Central 6 p.m.

S3 at Abilene Cooper 6 p.m.

S6 Abilene Wylie 5 p.m.

S10 Lampasas 6 p.m.

S13 Graham 4:30 p.m.

S17 Eastland 6:30 p.m.

S20 Wall/Sweetwater TBA

S24 Llano 6 p.m.

S27 Glen Rose* 4:30 p.m.

O4 Godley* 4:30 p.m.

O8 at Mineral Wells* 6 p.m.

O11 at Stephenville* 4:30 p.m.

O15 at Glen Rose* 6 p.m.

O22 at Godley* 6 p.m.

O25 Mineral Wells* 4:30 p.m.

O29 Stephenville* 6 p.m.