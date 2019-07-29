SHS volleyball head coach Shay Douglas said her players are hungry to improve in 2019, and will be able to demonstrate that with some Honeybee style “midnight madness” — starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday in Gandy Gym.

The coach said the players want to plunge deeper into the playoffs than their regional quarterfinal effort took them in 2018.

“We’re excited,” Douglas said. “They have a chip on their shoulder. They want to get to the regional tournament. They got one step away from it.”

In her first season as head coach of the Honeybees, Douglas led the Honeybees to the third round of the playoffs.

SHS was the runner-up behind Glen Rose in District 7-4A, and the state-ranked Honeybees went into the playoffs on a roll by winning 13 of their final 15 regular-season games.

The Honeybees defeated Krum and Graham in the first two playoff rounds before falling one win short of making the regional tournament in 2018.

They were eliminated by 10th-ranked Decatur, which went on to capture the Class 4A state championship. The Honeybees finished with a 27-17 season record.

SHS lost six seniors to graduation, including 5-10 all-state outside hitter and middle blocker Jayci Morton who signed a letter-of-intent to play basketball at Tarleton State.

The Bees will start this season without J.D. Griffin, who was a starter last season as a sophomore middle blocker. Griffin suffered an offseason injury, and may be able to return to action before the start of district play.

There are seven returning lettermen in all, including another all-state performer, libero Gabie Lucero.

“I think we will be, offensively, a lot more explosive and dimensional,” Douglas said, noting that several of the front-row players can fill multiple roles in various positions. “They are very versatile. Our returners are experienced

“We’re also returning somebody at every position that had playing time last year. So I think our experience is going to help us in leaps and bounds.”

Douglas said the players have worked in the offseason on serving and passing, which should help the offense become more explosive. The Honeybees are also taking pride in their defense — “in not letting the ball hit the floor.”

Some of the key returning players with previous varsity experience mentioned by Douglas include Lucero, now a senior, who was chosen to play in the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s Class A-4A All-Star Game in July.

“She has grown up so much as a player, and in leadership,” Douglas said. “She leads by example.”

Salette Rios, also a senior, is an outside hitter.

“She’s such a versatile player,” Douglas said. “She loves defense just as much as she loves offense.”

Senior Aubreyanna Ziegler is a right-side attacker who can hit with power. Douglas said she has grown as a player, and so far is the team’s most improved player.

“She has worked on some things I told her to work on,” the coach said. “I can tell she took that to heart. She hits a heavy ball.”

Senior setter Carly Easterling who picked up plenty of valuable experience last season in some big games.

“She had to work on her defense and her hands and she’s getting better,” Douglas said. “She has confidence in herself in running the offense.”

Douglas said that junior Alee McClendon not only has a great work ethic, but also is “just an athlete and can make plays. She is a student of the game, and coachable. She gives 100 percent. She wants to be the best she can.”

Sophomore Landri Withers, like McClendon before her two years ago, gained a good deal of experience as a freshman.

“She is one you’re lucky to have on your team,” Douglas said. “She has grown up a lot. She is so versatile. She jumps so well. We’re going to move her around offensively.”

The first scrimmage action for the Honeybees will be this Saturday in Gandy Gym, starting at 9 a.m. They will take on Fort Worth Paschal and Abilene Cooper.

The regular-season opener will also be at home Tuesday against Burleson High School with the varsity match at 6:30 p.m.

In this year’s fight for the district crown, Douglas said she expects her Honeybees to be the favorite to unseat Glen Rose. She expects Glen Rose to be a prime contender, naturally, but Godley could be dangerous because it’s a scrappy team.

“We cannot take Glen Rose lightly,” Douglas said. “It will still be very competitive. We’re definitely the biggest team in the district. Brownwood has a new coach, so I don’t know what to expect.”

Douglas, who was an all-state performer on the 2003 SHS state championship team, has led teams to the playoffs in six of her nine seasons at as a head coach. She came to SHS from Giddings, and began her coaching career at Troy.

The SHS volleyball assistant coaches are junior varsity coach Katie Fulton, along with Chelsea Goff and Megan Diaz, who was recently named as the new head softball coach.