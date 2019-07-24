The SHS Bass Team is searching for a few good men and women willing to serve as boat captains for next season.

Boat captains do not have to be a licensed guide, but need to own a boat and love fishing and kids, according to teacher D’Anna Green.

Tournament dates are:

Sept. 14 - Lake Ray Roberts

Oct. 5 - Possum Kingdom

Oct. 26 - Lake Lewisville

Feb. 15 - Lake Texoma

March 7 - Lake Whitney

April 11 - Lake Ray Roberts (Regional qualifiers only)

May 9-10 - Lake Belton (State qualifiers only)

Captain information can be found on the Texas High School Bass Association website at http://www.texashighschoolbassassn.com.

“SHS finished first in the West Division last year with two teams finishing in the top two positions for Angler of the Year,” Green said.

For more information contact Green at danna.green@sville.us or at 254-968-4141.