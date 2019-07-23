There is about to be a bit of a family reunion in town.

The recent hiring of Chad Hodges has completed the varsity football coaching staff for first-year Stephenville High School head coach Sterling Doty. Hodges, who had been coaching at Class 5A Denton Braswell High School, will be the running backs coach for the Yellow Jackets.

Not only is Chad Hodges the younger brother of new varsity girls basketball coach Jason Hodges, he was also a member of another family, of sorts. He was on the SHS 1998 and 1999 state football championship teams along with Doty.

Kelan Luker, who was an all-state and all-America quarterback for SHS and is now the quarterbacks coach, was also a member of the 1998 state title team.

"Coach Hodges joins our staff on the offensive side serving as our (running backs) coach," Doty stated. "He is excited about being a Yellow Jacket again and understands the rich tradition of Stephenville football."

The varsity football coaching staff members who are back this season as assistants under Doty are Jeremiah Butchee (offensive linemen), Trent Dunavant (defensive line), Jessie Fanning (safeties), Brandon Moore (cornerbacks), Justin Swenson (linebackers), Nolan Vosberg (linebackers) and Casey Weil (special teams including kickers and punters).

The other new varsity-level football coaches are Kolt Kittley, assistant head coach/offensive coordinator; Ryan Craven, defensive coordinator; August Dobraski, defensive line coach and special teams coordinator; and Ian Walraven, tight ends and slot receivers.

Luker, Kittley and Dobraski all coached on Doty’s staff at Magnolia High School for various lengths of time.