After leading Tarleton to the LSC Tournament Championship match last spring as the interim head coach, Elianne Douglas-Miron will get the opportunity to put her name on the women's tennis program as the next head coach.

"I'm sincerely thankful to Tarleton State University and to Coach (Lonn) Reisman for this amazing opportunity," said Douglas-Miron. "It was a privilege to work alongside Coach (Lance) Drake for the last two years and I'm excited to be entrusted to build on his efforts.

"As the new head coach, my focus will be on creating a lasting difference in the lives of our student-athletes and making a positive contribution to Tarleton Athletics. This department is dedicated to fostering a culture of success and continuous self-improvement on the court and in the classroom. I am proud to be a part of this talented team of professionals and I look forward to coaching a dynamic group of young women."

Douglas-Miron just completed her second season as the graduate assistant coach under Lance Drake. When Drake announced his resignation last May, Douglas-Miron stepped in as the interim and led the No. 5-seeded Tarleton women past Cameron and top-seeded Angelo State to the LSC title match against Midwestern State. She will become the 12th head coach of the Tarleton women's tennis program.

"Elianne has been a tremendous asset to our women's tennis program over the last two years," said Reisman. "During her time as the interim head coach, she stepped in and led our young ladies to the LSC Tournament Championship match against very good conference opponents. She has an extraordinary work ethic and a strong desire to have her student-athletes be successful in the classroom and on the court. I have no doubt that she will have a very successful head coaching career here at Tarleton."

Tarleton has won 22 matches over the last two seasons with Douglas-Miron on staff, including 12 last year when Tarleton won five matches against top-20 ranked teams in the nation.