Tarleton State University’s new Memorial Stadium will be officially ready for game day in the fall along with another cool feature: a 66-foot-wide HD video board.

The video board will include trivia questions that fans can answer during games as well as cameras that will be able to pan across the crowd and show fans on the big screen.

Casey Hogan, assistant athletic director for marketing and broadcasting, said he loves the “fan engagement piece of it” as well as the opportunity for businesses to advertise during games.

“It’s just going to add a lot of value to fans that come to the games and for our local businesses as an advertising tool for them - for Stephenville and Tarleton games. They can come in and run videos for their local businesses here and I think that’s a really good thing for the community,” he said.

The $1.2 million video board is now the largest in the Lone Star Conference.

“Possibly the largest in all of NCAA Division II,” Hogan added.

Hogan said funding was put into place and details were finalized for the video board during the summer.

“It’s always been part of the stadium concept to have a new HD video board because you wouldn't want to open up a beautiful stadium like this and not have one,” he said.

The board will officially be unveiled during the grand opening of the new Memorial Stadium on Aug. 20.

"If anyone is interested in advertising on the video board, they can reach me at hogan@tarleton.edu or call 254-968-9182,” Hogan added.