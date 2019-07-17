Garrett Stubbs hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Cy Sneed tossed seven scoreless innings as the Round Rock Express beat the Memphis Redbirds 4-1 on Tuesday at Dell Diamond.

The home run by Stubbs scored Alex De Goti to give the Express a 2-0 lead. Derek Fisher led off the next inning with his 11th home run of the season to make it 3-0.

After Round Rock added another run, the Redbirds cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when John Nogowski hit a solo home run off Colin McKee. McKee limited the damage, striking out the final two batters he faced.

Sneed (6-6) allowed five hits while striking out seven and walking one to pick up the win.

Jake Woodford (5-6) went six innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out four and walked four.

Johan Mieses singled three times for the Redbirds. Lane Thomas had two hits for Memphis.

Jack Mayfield doubled and scored a run for Round Rock.