Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association has announced the list of nominees for the 2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, an annual award given to college football players for the impact they make off the field. A total of 137 student-athletes with inspiring stories of community service were nominated by their respective sports information directors and Tarleton's Brant Bailey made the initial list.

Bailey, a senior tight end from Eastland, is coming off an All-Lone Star Conference First Team season as he helped Tarleton to a record-setting season. The three-time all-conference selection paved the way up front for Tarleton to obliterate the school rushing record with 4,031 yards on the ground. The Texans set a school record with 12 wins last year and became just the fifth team in the Lone Star Conference since 1994 to win 12 in a season. Bailey also caught five passes for 45 yards in his 13 games as a junior.

In addition to Bailey's efforts on the field, he was also an Academic All-Lone Star Conference selection last season and has logged several hundred hours of community service in his Tarleton career. Among numerous other things, Bailey has helped with Texan Move-In every year since 2016 as well as Angel League, Rock The Gym, Tarleton Round Up, Service Day, and is an active member of Cross Timbers FCA.

Established in 1992, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team continues to be one of the most coveted community service awards in college football. From the 137 nominees, the final roster of 23 award recipients will be announced in September, bringing together 11 players from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision;11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA); and one honorary head coach. To be considered for a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining a strong academic standing.

"It's truly inspiring to see these young men dedicating their time and energy outside of their already busy schedules to leave a lasting impact in their communities," said John O'Donnell, Allstate's Western Territory president and member of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team selection committee "As a longtime college football sponsor, Allstate takes great pride in our partnership with the AFCA, and we are honored to celebrate the successes of these players and highlight their stories as an inspiration to all who love the sport."