Meagan Diaz, the new head softball coach for Stephenville High School, can draw from a lot of sports influences — being from a family of veteran coaches.

Her dad, Kevin Weldon, was head football coach and athletic director at Splendora. Her mother, Valerie Weldon, was a softball coach who led one of her teams at Splendora to a state championship. Her brother, Tyler Weldon, is a former high school head baseball coach in Cleveland, Texas.

“They always instilled in me that hard work will pay off,” said Diaz, who was named late last week as the replacement for Rus Mayes. She had been the assistant volleyball and assistant softball coach at Magnolia West High School since 2017.

Her previous high school coaching experiences were at Seven Lakes High School in Katy, along with Keller, Aldine and Jasper.

Diaz played NCAA Division I softball for Baylor, where she was a two-year starter, a team captain and earned four letters in the sport.

“When I got to college, the work had paid off,” said Diaz, who got to play in the College World Series when Baylor took third place in the 2011 national tournament in Oklahoma City.

“We are excited to have coach Diaz join our staff at SHS,” SISD Athletic Director Jerod Womack said. “She will bring experience and passion to our softball program. She has played and coached softball at a high level (for) many years and will bring knowledge and excitement to our girls as they prepare for both softball and life.”

Diaz will have classroom dutis as an English teacher.

Diaz’s husband, Isaac, got married last month — on June 17. They met through a mutual friend. He will be working as an athletic trainer in the SISD. They plan to move to Stephenville later this month.

“God and Stephenville have given us a great opportunity, and we’re going to take full advantage of it and make the best of the opportunity,” Diaz said. “We’re just really excited to get there and get things going for these girls.”

Sterling Doty, the new head football coach at SHS who had been the head coach at Magnolia High School, knew Isaac Diaz through his work as an athletic trainer in that area.

Meagan had a connection with a former SHS coach, Patti Williams, having graduated from Splendora High School. Williams was coaching there at the time, and retired from coaching at the end of the 2018-2019 school year.

“She was like my second mom,” Diaz said of Williams.

She said she likes the Christian atmosphere and “good people” in Stephenville, as well as the winning tradition in SHS sports.

“We’re excited. I felt very comfortable when we came to do our interviews,” Diaz said. “God knew what he was doing. I’m feeling so motivated.”

Diaz said that, as a head coach, she feels it will be important to build relationships with the Honeybees, as well as excitement and motivation.