A former Tarleton State University standout has returned to Stephenville with plans to spread his knowledge and passion about health and fitness to others.

Savion Washington will celebrate his 27th birthday Saturday by hosting a free health and wellness event with Dr. Stephen LaDuque from 6-10 p.m. at Optimist-Jaycee Park.

“We will have bounce houses and water balloons and we will be showing the movie, ‘Remember the Titans,’” Washington said. “I will also talk about the importance of health, fitness and mental toughness and offer three 30-minute sessions on speed and agility for local youth.”

Washington played football for the Tarleton Texans and graduated in 2018 with a master’s degree in kinesiology. He got married in June and moved back to Stephenville.

Saturday’s event is geared toward local youth and families.