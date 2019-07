Stephenville High School girls head soccer coach Casey Weil received the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s 2019 Coach of the Year award for all Texas UIL soccer teams (Class 4A, 5A and 6A) on Monday in Arlington during the TGCA Hall of Honor Banquet. Weil coached the 25-1-2 Honeybees to the Class 4A state championship for the second time in three years, beating Liberty Hill 2-0 on April 18 in the championship game in Georgetown.