Connor Joe homered, doubled and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Oklahoma City Dodgers topped the Round Rock Express 13-7 on Thursday in Oklahoma City.

Ben Moore homered and singled for the Dodgers in the series opener.

Trailing 1-0, the Dodgers took the lead for good with four runs in the first inning. Shane Peterson hit a two-run home run en route to the three-run lead.

The Dodgers later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Oklahoma City right-hander Daniel Corcino (6-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Rogelio Armenteros (3-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing six runs and seven hits over 1 2/3 innings.

Jack Mayfield homered twice and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Express. Joshua Rojas homered and doubled twice, driving home two runs.

Despite the loss, Round Rock is 6-2 against the Dodgers this season. Round Rock's comeback bid fell short despite scoring five runs in the top of the eighth inning.