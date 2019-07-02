Stephenville was eliminated from Division II of the Texas 7 on 7 State Football Tournament last Friday morning at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station with a 32-14 loss to Dumas.

It was the opening round of bracket play, coming out of last Thursday's pool. Stephenville was 1-2 in Pool F, and that seeding matched the Yellow Jackets against Dumas, which is Class 4A Division I like SHS.

“Overall they competed very well. They faced adversity,” said Stephenville’s 7 on 7 coach, Clark Giddings. “They played Dumas really well and they gave a lot of effort. Dumas was definitely well coached.”

In the preseason rankings published in Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine, head coach Sterling Doty's Yellow Jackets are the 20th-ranked Class 4A Division I team in the state. Dumas is 15th in 4A Division I. Pleasant Grove is Dave Campbell's top-ranked team in 4A Division II, coming off a state runner-up finish in 2018.

Giddings noted that during pool play Thursday lightning from a storm passing through delayed the action, and the players also had to deal with heat and rain.

The Jackets lost to Pleasant Grove and Jourdanton and then defeated Brock in pool play Thursday. After beating SHS in bracket play, Dumas downed McGregor, 46-35, then was eliminated by Tuscola Jim Ned, 47-41.

Stephenville’s 20-member 7 on 7 roster included Cole Stanley, Caden Cowan, Kade Renfro, Kason Philips, Gavin Rountree, Trace Morrison, Grayson Traweek, Asher Dittfurth, Kreed Averhoff, Dyland Schumann, Quentin Walker, Colten Accomazzo, DeShawn Garcia, Caleb Smith, Brayden Garcia, Cooper Hubble, Coy Eakin, Brady Morton, Jacob Stacy and Ryder Lambert.

Sunnyvale edged JIm Ned, 13-12, to advance to the Saturday afternoon Division II championship match, where it won the title over Pleasant Grove, 34-27.

“I think they understand they’ve got some work to do,” Giddings said of the preparation ahead for the 2019 season under new head coach Sterling Doty. “Nobody can be taken for granted, and we’ve got to play every snap of every game.”

Monday, Aug. 5 will be the official first day of non-contact conditioning for the 2019 season. The first day of full contact will be Aug. 10.

Stephenville’s first scrimmage will be Aug. 16, at Tiger Stadium in Glen Rose, followed by an Aug. 23 scrimmage at home versus Granbury.

The Yellow Jackets’ season opener will be Aug. 30 against Argyle — the first of three consecutive home games, all non-district.