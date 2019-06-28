Elizabeth "Beth" Phelps will be the new head cross country coach and a girls assistant basketball coach for Stephenville High School, SISD Athletic Director Jarod Womack told the E-T.

Phelps is a graduate of SHS and Tarleton State University. Since 2013, she has been an assistant coach in volleyball and basketball at Class 5A Crowley High School.

In addition to becoming the girls and boys cross country head coach, she will be an assistant coach under recently hired head girls basketball coach Jason Hodges.

“We are excited to have coach Phelps join our staff at Stephenville ISD,” Womack said in a statement. “She is a great teacher and coach. We look forward to our students and athletes having a great experience in both the classroom and on the court with the leadership she will provide.”

Womack noted that as a student at SHS, Phelps played basketball and ran cross country and was on the track and field team and competed in powerlifting.

Phelps, who currently resides in Burleson, holds a bachelor’s degree from TSU, where she majored in history and minored in exercise and sports studies.

Her coaching career began in 2005 at Valley Mills, where she was the girls head track coach, junior varsity basketball coach and assistant varsity basketball coach.

She held similar assistant basketball and volleyball coaching positions at Denton Guyer (2006-2010), Grandview (2010-2013) and in the Crowley ISD.

Phelps is taking the position that had been held by Kristi Mayes. She resigned along with her husband, head SHS softball coach Rus Mayes, a little over two weeks ago.