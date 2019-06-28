Tarleton's Hannah McManus has been nominated for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year award.

A record number of female college athletes (585) have been nominated by NCAA member schools for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year award and McManus is Tarleton's representative.

Established in 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year award recognizes graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.

McManus recently completed a four-year standout career on the volleyball court by leading Tarleton to new heights. With McManus starring on the court, Tarleton won the Lone Star Conference regular season championship and the program's first South Central regional championship to advance to the NCAA Division II National Championship Tournament. Tarleton also set a program record with 32 wins last fall.

McManus was an AVCA All-America Third Team selection last season, as well as earning All-Region and All-Conference First Team honors. She was the LSC Defensive Player of the Year and set a new school record for career assisted blocks. The senior All-American from Caldwell finished her career as the fourth TexAnn in school history - and first since Desiree Reed - to end a career with a hitting percentage (.308) higher than .300. She is the fourth player in program history with over 400 career blocks.

The nominees competed in 23 different sports across all three NCAA divisions, including 262 from Division I, 131 from Division II and 192 from Division III. Multisport student-athletes account for 144 of the nominees.

Next, conferences will select up to two nominees each from the pool of school nominees. Then, the Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose the Top 30 honorees - 10 from each division.

The selection committee will determine the top three honorees from each division from the Top 30 and announce the nine finalists in September. From those nine finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women's Athletics then will choose the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year.

The Top 30 honorees will be celebrated and the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year will be named at the annual award ceremony Oct. 20 in Indianapolis.