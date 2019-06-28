Stephenville won one of its three pool play games in on Thursday afternoon in College Station as the Texas 7 on 7 State Tournament got underway.

Stephenville is in Division II of the tournament, which includes Class 4A and 3A schools. The 1-2 record in the pool play games sends the Yellow Jackets into the tournament’s Division II consolation bracket.

In their first pool play game, the Yellow Jackets were outscored by Pleasant Grove, 44-18. Next they fell to Jourdanton, 36-20. In their final pool play game Thursday, they defeated Brock, 25-14.

Jourdanton won Pool F with a 3-0 record, while Pleasant Grove was second at 2-1, followed by Stephenville at 1-2 and Brock at 0-3.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine has ranked Pleasant Grove as the No. 1 Class 4A Division II team in the state in its preseason top 25.

Jourdanton and Brock are Class 3A Division I. Brock is ranked sixth in the state in 3A Division I by the magazine, while Jourdanton is at No. 23.

The Yellow Jackets were picked as No. 20 in Dave Campbell’s preseason rankings for 4A Division II.

Play in both the consolation and championship brackets for all divisions began Friday morning, and will conclude on Saturday. Friday's results were not available by press time.