Stephenville's 7 on 7 football team will begin play in this year's state tournament at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station on Thursday.

The Yellow Jackets will be competing in Pool F in Division II along with Brock, Jourdanton and Pleasant Grove. Stephenville's first game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday versus Pleasant Grove, followed by a 4 p.m. game against Jourdanton and a 6 p.m. matchup with Brock.

On Friday, the Division II teams will play in a single-elimination championship bracket starting at 9 a.m.