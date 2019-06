The Texas Twisters Tumble Team has qualified for the national competition. The level 5-7 athletes will compete in Palm Beach, Florida from July 18-21. Level 8 - Elite will compete in Des Moines, Iowa from July 1-6.

Members include Chloe Territo, Preslee Blum, London Fails, Olivia Whittle, Kodi Thompson, Mia Whittle, Rebekah Lloyd, Logan Wright, Sierra Potter, Maysun Whittle, Paisley Chandler and Grace Rodriguez with coaches Lisa Hill, Rachel Woodard and Emmy Rodriguez.