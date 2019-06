A summer squad of Stephenville High School boys basketball players won a state qualifying tournament June 3 in Keene, earning a berth in the Texas State Championships. Pictured (from left) are Brady Morton, Will Boyd, Aidan Espinoza, Calvin Darby, Skylar Stilwell, Grayson Traweek and Kyle Styron. They defeated Kennedale, 54-26, and Keene, 57-41. They also won their pool at the Tarleton State University team camp on the week before. The state tournament began Thursday, June 20, in Grapevine.