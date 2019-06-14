The Empire-Tribune has learned that the longtime husband-and-wife teaching/coaching duo of Rus Mayes and Kristi Mayes won’t be returning to their duties at Stephenville High School for the 2019-2020 school year.

Kristi Mayes, who has been the head cross country coach for the SHS girls and boys, said she was told on Thursday by SISD Athletic Director Jerod Womack that she would not be a part of the basketball coaching staff of new head girls coach Jason Hodges.

Hodges was recently named as the replacement for longtime SHS girls coach Alan Thorpe, who took a similar job with Granbury High School.

Her husband, Rus Mayes, has been the head softball coach at SHS, and also taught four history classes at the school. Kristi Mayes, who was also serving as an assistant in girls basketball and softball, taught four English classes at SHS.

Kristi Mayes said she was on the SHS staff for 15 years — starting in 2004. Rus Mayes, a former assistant softball coach at Tarleton State University and former Eastland High School head coach, was hired by SHS in 2012.

Hodges will be bringing on someone else as a new assistant girls basketball coach.

“Yesterday, (AD Womack) told me he was pulling me out of basketball,” Kristi Mayes said, noting that she was heartbroken that she won’t be returning to coach at SHS. “We have not offered our resignation, but we’re exploring opportunities in another district.

“We loved this town, and we loved serving here. We love the people. But God has a different plan for us.”

Rus Mayes added, “We are excited about new opportunities.”

Kristi Mayes noted that Hodges was a groomsman in the wedding when she married Rus in 2000.

“It’s not Jason’s fault,” she said. “We’re excited for Jason, and what he’s going to bring (to the program).”