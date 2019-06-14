Four former Stephenville Yellow Jackets played in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes football game last Saturday in Abilene, and one of them even returned home with a trophy for earning the Defensive Most Valuable Player award.

Nathan Diedrick, playing cornerback for the victorious Blue FCA all-star team, was named as the Defensive MVP following a 60-13 win over the Red all-star team in the game, played at Shotwell Stadium.

The other former SHS players in the game were offensive lineman Jacob Poston, receiver Kyle Lindsey on the Blue (north all-stars) team and running back Krece Nowak on the Red (south all-stars).

Diedrich posted impressive statistics in the game, breaking up 12 passes and returning an interception for a touchdown at a key moment in the game when the Blue team needed a boost.

The Red team was leading the Blue all-stars 7-6, and Diedrich’s interception return for a TD gave the squad a 13-7 lead. After Blue extended the lead to 20-7, Red cut it to 20-13 by halftime, but all of the scoring in the second half was by the Blue all-stars.

Diedrich said he was a little surprised when he heard after the game that he was the Defensive MVP, and felt humble about the achievement among so many outstanding players.

“When they called my name out, it was a surprise to me, but I felt good about it because I knew I had a good game,” said Diedrich, who was a two-year varsity letterman for the Yellow Jackets.

Diedrich is heading to Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene this fall to begin his collegiate studies and play football, as is Nowak — who finished his three-year run as a starter for the Yellow Jackets as the second-leading rusher in school history.

Poston will be attending the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor this fall to study and play football. Former Brownwood quarterback Tommy Bowden, who was named as the Offensive MVP of Saturday’s game after throwing several TD passes, is also headed for UMHB.

Diedrich said that Lindsey caught two touchdown passes for the Blue team, and Nowak finished the game with about 40 yards rushing for the Red all-stars.

Lindsey, who recently won the Class 4A state high jump championship, had been considering going to a junior college, but more recently has been considering Tarleton State University.

Diedrich said the FCA all-star game included a number of players who were experiencing their final football game because they won’t be playing at the collegiate level.

“It was still fun,” Diedrich said, noting that he was happy to be a part of the game, which as a Christian-oriented event was just a friendly competition rather than a dead-serious battle.