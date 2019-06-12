The last day on the job for “coach Debby” — aka Debby Winder — as Stephenville High School’s head athletic trainer was Wednesday.

Winder, the wife of former SHS head football coach Greg Winder, said she has been hired as the head athletic trainer by Lake Dallas, a Class 5A school just north of Lewisville.

After leaving his position with the Yellow Jackets football program, Greg Winder was chosen as the new offensive coordinator for Class 6A Lewisville High School.

Greg Winder was a longtime assistant at SHS before his four-year stint as head coach began with the 2015 football season. He guided the Yellow Jackets to the Class 4A Division I state semifinals in 2017.

In early February it was announced that Greg Winder had resigned as head coach. Later that month, former Yellow Jacket Sterling Doty was named as the new head coach.

Debby Winder continued in her position as head athletic trainer for SHS the remainder of the school year. She noted that she was officially hired by the Lake Dallas ISD on May 27. Her duties there will officially begin on Aug. 1.

She noted that since she held the SHS position for four years, the change isn't easy.

“The families here are so special and the kids are great, because we are close friends with the families,” said Debby Winder, who was selected as the Texas High School Coaches Association’s Athletic Trainer of the Year in 2018. “It’s a small town.”

This marks the 20th year of Debby Winder's career as an athletic trainer. She had previously worked at high schools in Justin (Northwest High), Gilmer, Lewisville and Longview, as well as for a minor league hockey team in Odessa.

SISD Athletic Director Jerod Womack said that he was expecting to have a new head athletic trainer named for SHS sometime this week.

Don’t be surprised if you continue to see the Winders around town in Stephenville, because they still own a home here.

“We’re looking to buy a home between Lewisville and Denton. Hickory Creek, maybe,” Debby Winder said. “We may rent an apartment and keep the house here.”