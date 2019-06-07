ROUND ROCK — Georgetown came out dressed in its vintage 1917 jerseys and set out to make history.

Braxton Pearson pitched marvelously in relief and Zach Whittenton ignited the offense as the Eagles defeated Mission Sharyland Pioneer 8-2 in a Class 5A UIL State Championship semifinal before 7,744 fans Thursday night at Dell Diamond.

Georgetown advances to the 5A championship game against Colleyville Heritage at noon Saturday.

The Eagles (41-4-1) are seeking their first state baseball championship. Sharyland Pioneer (37-9) would muster only two hits against four Eagle pitchers.

A sea of blue-clad Georgetown fans were entertained by the comeback win. The Eagles batted around in a six-run fifth inning to blow it open.

Whittenton became the man of the hour for the offense, finishing with a pair of hits and two RBIs.

“I play every game like it’s my last,” the senior second baseman said. “I’m going out there playing my heart out. I’m so happy right now.”

Georgetown starter Grant Wood got off to a shaky start, walking a pair of batters and hitting two more before he was lifted with two out in the second inning. The Diamondbacks, though, squandered opportunities by leaving the bases loaded in the first and second innings.

Pearson became the game’s pivotal player when he was inserted for Wood in the second. He retired 10 of the 11 hitters he faced to keep the Eagles close until the bats woke up.

“I knew my stuff was better than their swings,” the junior right-hander said. “I was relaxed, knowing my teammates had my back, and it was great just to pound the zone.”

Sharyland Pioneer struck first with a run-scoring single in the first by Jacob Rosales. Georgetown tied it 1-1 in the second on a sacrifice fly by Whittenton.

Georgetown took a 2-1 lead with a two-out rally in the fourth. After Noah Thompson singled and moved to third on a wild pitch, he appeared to run for home when the ensuing pitch trickled behind catcher Angel Nunez. Thompson stopped halfway between third and home and was retreating back to third when Nunez fired the ball to D-back third baseman Oscar Serna. Thompson bolted back for home and barely beat Nunez’s throw to the plate.

The game turned into an Eagle runaway during the six-run fifth.

Whittenton led off the fifth with a double to left-center and came home when third baseman Jeffrey David slapped a run-scoring single to center to extend Georgetown’s lead to 3-1. The Eagles would also receiving run-scoring hits by Ty Tilson, Cole Posey and Whittenton to extend the lead to 8-1.

For the top ranked team in the state, reaching the final game of the year is special. The real prize, though, remains elusive. At least until Saturday.

“It’s state championship, baby,” Foster said. “It’s the golden goose. Winning it would be the greatest experience our our lives.”