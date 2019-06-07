This week was another active one for summer camps in Stephenville, including the Summer Fun Football Camp at the high school practice field and the tennis camp at City Park.

Also on Thursday, the SHS Band Percussion section was spotted during one of its summer practice sessions in the Stephenville High School parking lot.

Other upcoming summer camps will include the Jacket Baseball Camp June 10-12 at the high school; Honeybee Volleyball Camp at Henderson Junior High June 11-13; Art, Theatre and Animation Camp June 11-14; Honeybee Basketball Camp at Henderson June 17-19; Jacket Basketball Camp at the high school June 17-19; and the Cody Davis Student of the Game Youth Football Camp at the high school June 22.

Also on tap will be two events at SHS for SISD students only — Freshman Football Camp July 30-Aug. 2; and Strength and Conditioning Camp June 11-Aug. 1.