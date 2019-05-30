Stephenville High School’s Casey Weil has been selected as the 2019 Soccer Coach of the Year for all UIL soccer divisions (Class 4A, 5A and 6A) by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

Weil, who recently guided his Honeybees to a second Class 4A state title in three years, was also the TGCA’s Class 4A Coach of the Year. Among the Class 5A ranks, Stewart Brown of Highland Park was the TGCA’s Soccer Coach of the Year. Matthew Colvin of Southlake Carroll was the organization’s choice for Class 6A Soccer Coach of the Year.

Weil earlier was named as the Class 4A Coach of the Year by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches, and was one of the two head coaches chosen for the recent TASCO All-Star Showcase held in San Marcos. He also coached in the Showcase following the 2017 state championship season.

The Honeybees finished the 2019 season at 25-1-2 April 18 when they defeated 24-4-2 Liberty Hill 2-0 for the title.

This year’s version of Weil’s Honeybees was unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in the state most of the season until they suffered their only loss to Brownwood in what was basically a meaningless district game after they had already clinched the district title.

The Honeybees established a new girls soccer school record for scoring in a season, with 154 (averaging 5.5 per match). Their season included scoring 10 goals four times, and they scored 12 goals in another contest.

Defensively, the Bees shut out 19 of their 25 opponents. They gave up only 12 goals in their 28 games, which was only four more than their school record of eight allowed in 2017.