The leading contenders for Stephenville High School’s head girls basketball coaching position are scheduled to be interviewed on Tuesday, June 4, according to SISD Athletic Director Jerod Womack.

Alan Thorpe, who had been the varsity head coach of the Honeybees for 19 seasons, recently announced he had applied for a similar position with Class 5A Granbury High School. On May 20, the Granbury ISD Board of Trustees officially hired Thorpe as the girls basketball head coach, and as the GHS girls athletic coordinator.

Superintendent Matt Underwood said 15 applications have been received for the SHS job.

“We’re going to interview between four and six coaches,” Womack said.

Womack said last week that he hopes the new head coach will be in place “pretty quick.”

He said that he and Underwood are searching for a “dynamic coach with the ability to lead a program in the right direction.”

Womack mentioned that, “with the applications we have received, the majority have been head coaches.”

Thorpe will be taking over the GHS program that had been led by coach Steve Schmidt the past five seasons. Schmidt recently retired from coaching.

Thorpe has won 535 games as a varsity girls head basketball coach. He was 244-134 with the Honeybees, including a 25-8 record last season.