A three-day soccer camp for children as young as 4 years old, through sixth grade, wrapped up Thursday afternoon at Stephenville High School for the girls and at Lem Brock Field for the boys. SHS will have additional summer sports camps (softball, tennis, football, baseball, volleyball, basketball, plus strength and conditioning, starting in June. All registration forms can be found on the SISD website (www.sville.us) by clicking on Departments, then Athletics.