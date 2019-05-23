The Stephenville Yellow Jackets placed four players on the all-District 7-4A baseball first team, as well as having the league’s Co-Newcomer of the Year.

The Yellow Jackets’ first-team all-district performers are pitcher Daniel Luna, catcher Trevor Easter, infielder Tyeler Reed and outfielder Cody Storrs. Easter and Storrs are seniors while Reed and Luna are juniors.

The district’s Co-Newcomer of the Year is SHS sophomore Trace Morrison, who tied in voting of the district coaches with Landry McKittrick of Godley.

Four Yellow Jackets, all seniors, earned second-team all-district status. They are pitcher Caleb Smith, Gabe Moore, Derek Gifford and Gage Graham.

Senior Cade Dunavant was the only honorable mention selection for the Jackets.

The all-district names were released after Brownwood — the last team from the league to be eliminated from the playoffs — was defeated by top-ranked Argyle last weekend in the regional quarterfinals of the Class 4A playoffs.

Brownwood, the district champion, dominated the superlative awards — Player of the Year (Gavon Clemons), Co-Defensive Player of the Year (Cain Kittrell) and Coach of the Year (Blandon Hancock). Easton James of district runner-up Godley is the Offensive MVP.

Glen Rose, the third-place team, had two players who earned superlative recognition — Ashton Smith, Co-Defensive MVP, and Utility Player of the Year Jayden Harper. The Pitcher of the Year is Chase Lummus of Godley.

Coach Justin Swenson's Jackets finished district play as the fourth-place team with a 4-4 mark, and were 20-7-1 overall. They were swept, two games to none, in their best-of-three bi-district playoff series in Brock to end their season.

Morrison hit .333 overall, driving in nine runs and scoring 11.

Easter recorded the top batting average for the Jackets, .365, and drove in five.

Moore was second for the Jackets in batting with a .356 average, and tied Gifford for the team lead in RBI, with 21. Moore scored 18 runs and 18 of his hits were doubles.

Storrs posted a .319 batting average, driving in 19 runs and scoring 25.

Gifford hit .305 with 21 RBI, 28 doubles and 18 runs scored.

Reed’s batting average was .284 and he drove in 18 and scored eight times.

Graham hit .260 with 12 RBI and scored 22 runs.

Luna had a 6-5 pitching record, with an earned run average of 1.38. He struck out 53 and walked just 12 in 40-2/3 innings.

Smith had a 5-2 pitching record with a 1.21 ERA. He struck out 31 and walked only six.

Dunavant batted .291, scored 24 runs and had nine RBI.