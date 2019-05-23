Stephenville High School’s major individual girls track and field team’s awards were presented at the annual banquet Wednesday night to (left) junior Shayden Toof and (right) freshman Landri Withers, posing with horizontal jumps coach Brandon Moore (center). Chloe Goodman (not pictured) was honored as the team’s Track MVP after qualifying for the regional meet in four events and earning a bronze medal in the 200-meter run. Toof qualified for the state meet in the triple jump for a second year in a row.