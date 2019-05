Stephenville High School senior Kyle Lindsey posed with SHS assistant track coach Shay Douglas Wednesday morning during the recognition ceremony for Lindsey’s state championship in the Class 4A high jump on May 11 in Austin. The ceremony was held in the SHS gym. Lindsey set a boys high jump school record with his mark of 6 feet, 10-1/4 inches. Douglas was the high jump specialty coach under head coach Kreg Kimple.